Edvin Endre, Ulf Stenberg, Gizem Erdogan, Joel Lutzow & Christian Hillborg Star in Netflix “Spotify” Drama

Netflix announced the cast who will star in the untitled scripted series about the Swedish start-up that shook the entire music industry and evolved into becoming one of the world’s leading music services – Spotify. Production has recently begun and the limited drama series will launch globally on Netflix in 2022.

Starring in the series are:

Edvin Endre (Vikings) as Daniel Ek

Ulf Stenberg (Beartown) as Per Sundin

Gizem Erdogan (Love & Anarchy, Caliphate) as Petra Hansson

Joel Lützow (Gåsmamman) as Andreas Ehn

Christian Hillborg (The Last Kingdom) as Martin Lorentzon

At the height of piracy, established heavy-hitters were fighting against where the turbulent music industry was heading. The series centers around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

The limited series will consist of six forty-five minute episodes. The fictional series is inspired by the book ‘Spotify Untold’ [SE: Spotify Inifrån] by authors Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud – both business reporters at Swedish Dagens Industri – and will be produced by Yellow Bird UK, a Banijay Group company.

Creative team

Director: Per-Olav Sørensen (Quicksand, Home for Christmas and Nobel)

Head Screenwriter: Christian Spurrier

Executive Producer: Berna Levin

Producer: Eiffel Mattsson

Development Producer: Luke Franklin