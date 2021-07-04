E!’s “Daily Pop” Listings: July 5 – July 9

This week’s highlights include Wells Adams, Cheryl Burke and more on “Daily Pop” – Weekdays at 11:00am ET/PT



Monday, July 5 – Preempted

Tuesday, July 6 – Wells Adams joins us LIVE on Set to talk about last night’s big episode of “The Bachelorette” and to fill us in on his expanded role in “Bachelor in Paradise,” then kicking off Daily Pop’s IN IT TO WIN IT week Julie Chen gives us all the scoop on the new season of “Big Brother” premiering this week.

Wednesday, July 7 – Carnie Wilson is our Guest Host and she is also cooking up a special recipe LIVE in Studio and Bachelor Nation’s Demi Burnett joins us LIVE in studio to discuss her time on ABC’s Celebrity Dating Game and the show’s hosts Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton dish on what’s in store for this season.

Thursday, July 8 – Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk joins as guest host for today’s exciting show! Original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” star Jai Rodriguez is LIVE on Set to talk about getting the cast back together on E!’s “Reunion Road Trip,” then author and relationship expert Monique Kelly is back LIVE on set to reveal the secrets of “side pieces” and American Ninja Warrior’s Matt Iseman is LIVE with our hosts to discuss season 13 of his hit NBC show.

Friday, July 9 – Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke is our guest host and Daily Pop discusses today’s latest entertainment news and events.

