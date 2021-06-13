E!’s “Daily Pop” Listings: June 14 – June 18

Monday, June 14 – Before this Thursday’s Reunion on E!, The Kardashians share their favorite clapbacks from the series, then Zooey Deschanel joins us to talk about co-hosting tonight’s premiere of “The Celebrity Dating Game” with Michael Bolton, James Corden and Rose Byrne discuss their new film “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” plus Curtis Stone joins us LIVE in Studio for a Father’s Day Cooking Demo. Then Madeline Brewer is LIVE in Studio to preview “The Handmaid’s Tale” season finale, and Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe join us to talk about being mentors to Katie on the new season of “The Bachelorette.”

Tuesday, June 15 – Chris Pratt joins us to talk about his Father’s Day plans and his new film “The Tomorrow War”, plus Jamie and Corinne Foxx on their Father’s Day plans and about the new season of “Beat Shazam”, then from “Bachelor”-nation, Mike Johnson, joins us LIVE in Studio to discuss last night’s dramatic episode of “The Bachelorette”, and the Kardashians share their messages to their younger selves.

Wednesday, June 16 – John Stamos joins us to talk about his Father’s Day plans and the season finale of “Big Shot”, then Mixologist Chris Ojeda joins us LIVE in Studio to make cocktails tied to Father’s Day.

Thursday, June 17 – Jana Kramer joins us LIVE as Guest Host, then Financial Expert Nicole Lapin joins us LIVE in Studio to talk about Summer Splurges and Genius Money Hacks for Hot Girl/Guy Summer.

Friday, June 18 – Kevin Hart on his new movie “Fatherhood” premiering just days before Father’s Day, then Relationship Expert Monique Kelley joins us LIVE in Studio for advice on sex, dating, the art of the breakup and dating a public figure. Jana Kramer is back LIVE as Guest Host!

