E!’s “Daily Pop” Listings: June 21 – June 25

Monday, June 21- Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel join us to kick off our Weeklong Coverage of “F9” in theatres this Friday, plus today starts four days in a row with Miley Cyrus before her Pride Month special “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You” airs this Thursday on Peacock. Then three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes discusses executive producing the Peacock series “Golden”, and, from “Bachelor”-Nation, Nick Viall joins us LIVE to preview him being on tonight’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”

Tuesday, June 22 – Our “F9” Week continues with a look back at “The Fast & the Furious” franchise over the last 20 years with Vin Diesel and the cast, plus Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi joins us LIVE to talk about returning to “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” and a surprise guest from “Bachelor” Nation joins us LIVE to talk about last night’s big episode of “The Bachelorette.”

Wednesday, June 23 – F9” Week continues with a look at “The Bad Ass Babes of F9”, then Superstars Lady A join us LIVE to talk about their new album, then the cast of “Queer Eye” join us to talk about Pride Month, and we look back at Meghan Markle on the 10th anniversary of “Suits.”

Thursday, June 24 – “Selling Sunset’s” Heather Rae Young guest hosts with us today, then, in celebration of “F9” opening tomorrow, Justin takes a spin in a race car, plus Javicia Leslie is LIVE in Studio to talk about the season finale of “Batwoman”, and Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina are here to talk about their new couples podcast.

Friday, June 25 – On “F9’s” Opening Day in Theatres, Vin Diesel, John Cena and the cast tell us the big celebrities they would like to see cameo in future sequels, then Taraji P. Henson joins us to preview hosting this Sunday’s “BET Awards”, and Fashion and Lifestyle Expert Lawrence Zarian joins us LIVE on the Set to show us how to get star style looks for under $100.

