E!’s “Daily Pop” Listings: May 17 – May 21

Monday, May 17 – Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” is joining us LIVE in Studio as a guest host all week. Emma Stone joins us to talk about playing the iconic role of “Cruella”, plus Amy Poehler & Ty Burrell join us to talk about the new season of “Duncanville.”

Tuesday, May 18 – We’re talking to award-winning performer and musician, P!nk about her upcoming documentary. Plus, Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade join us to chat about their first-ever picture book collaboration, and Relationship Expert Diann Valentine joins us LIVE in Studio to give us expert tips on navigating our love lives.

Wednesday, May 19 – Kelly Senyei joins us LIVE in Studio to show us recipes with secret ingredients from her cookbook, plus we are celebrating National Rescue Dog Day with puppies LIVE in Studio.

Thursday, May 20 – Terry & Heather Dubrow join us to discuss their special appearance on “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” and an all new season of “Botched.” Plus, Monique Kelley joins us LIVE in Studio to discuss the do’s and the don’ts when it comes to relationships, and Brady Smith is LIVE in Studio to chat about his new children’s books.

Friday, May 21 – Rob Lowe joins us to chat about the upcoming season finale of “911 Lone Star” and his secrets for staying healthy and looking ageless, plus Fashion & Lifestyle Expert Lawrence Zarian joins us LIVE in Studio to chat celebrity summer trends.

Listings are subject to change.

**Denotes changes or additions.