E!’s “Daily Pop” Listings: May 24 – May 28

Monday, May 24 – Holly Robinson Peete is LIVE in Studio to discuss her Hallmark film “Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After,” and International Holistic Health Coach & Author Koya Webb is LIVE in Studio showing us some new moves with Eye Yoga.

Tuesday, May 25 – New mom and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn joins us as Guest Co-Host LIVE in Studio, The Voice’s coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas about tonight’s season finale, we catch up with Taraji P. Henson to discuss her new campaign “The Unspoken Curriculum,” and in honor of Asian Heritage Month Chef Sang Yoon is LIVE in Studio treating us to a Tasty Tuesday dish.

Wednesday, May 26 – Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn and Grammy winning Country Star Jennifer Nettles are Guest Co-Hosting LIVE in Studio, Fandango’s Film Correspondent Nikki Novak joins us LIVE in Studio to chat upcoming summer movies.

Thursday, May 27 – Relationship Expert Monique Kelley is LIVE in Studio, America’s Got Talent judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara discuss Season 16, and Emma Thompson and Emma Stone dish on their highly anticipated Disney film “Cruella.”

Friday, May 28 – AnnaLynne McCord joins us LIVE in Studio to chat about her new film “Feral State.”

Listings are subject to change.

**Denotes changes or additions.