E!’s “Daily Pop” Listings: May 31 – June 4

Monday, May 31 – Preempted

Tuesday, June 1 – Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne on the new season of “Beat Shazam”, plus Criminal Defense Attorney and Author Sara Azari is LIVE in Studio to talk to about five steps to rehabilitate your career.

Wednesday, June 2 – The Bella Twins are here LIVE to talk about their new Nikki and Brie Bella Collection partnering with Colugo, plus our Exclusive Interview with Evelyn Lozada LIVE in Studio, then we talk to the cast of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Deena, Jenni, Vinny, Angelina & Pauly D about the new season.

Thursday, June 3 – Lisa Vanderpump joins us to talk about her new Peacock series “Vanderpump Dogs”, plus, fresh off the “Friends” reunion, Lisa Kudrow joins us to talk about season two of “Feel Good”.

Friday, June 4 – Mercedes “MJ” Javid is LIVE in Studio to talk about the new season of “Shahs of Sunset”, then Emmy Award–winning Celebrity Chef Ryan Scott joins us LIVE in Studio to make his Everything-But-The-Kitchen-Sink Cookies and his Slam Dunk Salami Rolls from his new cookbook.

