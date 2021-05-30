Everything Coming to Netflix in June

Netflix’s June lineup includes a number of movie gems and binge-worthy TV series. Standouts include Stand by Me, The Big Lebowski and Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie.

See the full list of titles below:

June 1

“Abducted” (2011)

“American Outlaws” (2001)

“Bad Teacher” (2011)

“Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom” (Season 2)

“Black Holes: The edge of All We Know” (2020)

“CoComelon” (Season 3)

“Cradle 2 the Grave” (2003)

“Flipped” (2010)

“Fools Rush In” (1997)

“Happy Endings” (Seasons 1-3)

“I Am Sam” (2001)

“Love Jones” (1997)

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

“Ninja Assassin” (2009)

“Seven Souths in the Skull Castle” (Season Moon Jogen & Kagan)

“Stand by Me” (1986)

“Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme” (2021)

“The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog” (Season 1)

“The Best Man” (1999)

“The Big Lebowski” (1998)

“The Platform” (Season 3)

“The Wedding Guest” (2018)

“The Wind” (2018)

“Welcome Home” (2018)

“What Women Want” (2000)

June 2

“2 Hearts” (2020)

“Alone” (Season 7)

“Carnaval” (2021)

“Kim’s Convenience” (Season 5)

June 3

“Alan Saldana: Locked Up” (2021)

“Creator’s File: GOLD” (Season 1)

“Dancing Queens” (2021)

“Myriam Fares: The Journey” (2021)

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie” (2021)

“Summertime” (Season 2)

“The Girl and the Gun” (2019)

June 4

“Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet” (2021)

“Feel Good” (Season 2)

“Human: The World Within” (Season 1)

“Sweet Tooth” (Season 1)

“Sweet & Sour” (2021)

“Trippin’ with the Kandasamys” (2021)

“Xtremo” (2021)

June 5

“Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats” (2021)

June 9

“Awake” (2021)

“Fresh, Fried and Crispy” (Season 1)

“L.A.’s Finest” (Season 2)

“Tragic Jungle” (2021)

June 10

“A Haunted House 2” (2014)

“Camellia Sisters” (2020)

“Locombians” (Season 1)

“Trese” (Season 1)

June 11

“Lupin” (Part 2)

“Skater Girl” (2021)

“Wish Dragon” (2021)

June 13

“Picture a Scientist” (2020)

“The Devil Below” (2021)

June 14

“Elite Short Stories: Guzman, Caye & Rebe” (Season 1)

June 15

“Elite Short Stories: Nadia & Guzman” (Season 1)

“FTA” (1972)

“Let’s Eat” (Season 1)

“Life of Crime” (2013)

“Power Rangers Dino Fury” (Season 1)

“Rhyme Time Town” (Season 2)

“Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation” (2020)

“Sir! No Sir!” (2005)

“The American Bible Challenge” (Season 3)

“Workin’ Moms” (Season 5)

June 16

“Lowriders” (2016)

“Elite Short Stories: Omar, Ander & Alexis” (Season 1)

“Penguin Town” (Season 1)

“Silver Skates” (2021)

June 17

“Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens” (2021)

“Aziza” (2019)

“Black Summer” (Season 2)

“Elite Short Stories: Carla & Samuel” (Season 1)

“Hospital Playlist” (Season 2)

“Katla” (Season 1)

“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

“The Gift” (Season 3)

June 18

“A Family” (2020)

“Elite” (Season 4)

“Fatherhood” (2021)

Jagame Thandhiram (2021)

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” (2020)

“So Not Worth It” (Season 1)

“The Rational Life” (Season 1)

“The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” (Season 1)

June 19

“Nevertheless” (Season 1)

“This is Pop” (Season 1)

June 23

“Good on Paper” (2021)

“Murder by the Coast” (2021)

“The House of Flowers: The Movie” (2021)

“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 2)

“Godzilla Singular Point” (Season 1)

“Sisters on Track” (2021)

“The Naked Director” (Season 2)

“The Seventh Day” (2021)

June 25

“Sex/Life” (Season 1)

“The A List” (Season 2)

“The Ice Road” (2021)

June 26

“Wonder Boy”

June 28

“Killing Them Softly” (2012)

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement” (Season 5)

“StarBeam” (Season 4)

June 30

“America: The Motion Picture” (2021)

“Lying and Stealing” (2019)

“Sophie: A Murder in West Cork” (Season 1)