Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD in August

The survivors of the apocalypse are torn apart by the Pioneers when Season 6 of Fear The Walking Dead arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital) and DVD August 31 from Lionsgate.

After being torn apart by the Pioneers, Morgan’s (Lennie James) group is now dispersed across their far-reaching settlements, with life behind the Pioneers’ walls testing each of the group’s members in different ways — and forcing them to define who they really are in this new world. As Morgan’s bid to free the remaining members of the group grows bolder, Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) desperation to find her sister accelerates, as does her need to protect the settlements from the enemy forces outside…and within. With new alliances forming, relationships dissolving, loyalties switching, and everyone forced to take sides, “The End Is the Beginning” reveals its deepest meaning.



CAST

Alycia Debnam-Carey TV’s “The 100,” Friend Request, Into the Storm

Colman Domingo TV’s “Euphoria,” Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, If Beale Street Could Talk

Lennie James TV’s “The Walking Dead” and “Save Me,” Blade Runner 2049

Maggie Grace Taken franchise, TV’s “Lost,” The Hurricane Heist

Austin Amelio TV’s “The Walking Dead,” Everybody Wants Some!!, Mercy Black

Colby Minifie TV’s “The Boys,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Jessica Jones”

Karen David TV’s “Legacies,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television”