Guest Judges & Appearances for Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Announced

Paramount+ announced the lineup of guest judges joining RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The new season will premiere on Thursday, June 24, with two episodes exclusively available on the service. Viewers will get a chance to see franchise favorites return for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $100,000.

The lineup of guest judges includes: Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Emmy(R)-award winning fashion designer Zaldy, plus special appearances by Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker.

Plus, this season, fans of the show will have to forget everything they know about ALL STARS, because a new twist has the queens playing a game within the game.

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of All Stars 6, a full season five marathon of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will air on Logo, Monday, June 21 at 6 PM, ET/PT. Viewers can also watch VH1’s “The Queens of The Screen” movie marathon hosted by Shea Coulee (ALL STARS 5 winner) and Symone (Season 13 winner), on Thursday, June 24 starting at 12 PM, ET/PT – featured titles include: “Just Go With It,” “Mean Girls” and “Legally Blonde.”

Paramount+ recently announced the lineup of queens joining this season of All Stars, including A’Keria C. Davenport (season 11), Eureka! (season 9,10), Ginger Minj (season 7, ALL STARS 2), Jan (season 12), Jiggly Caliente (season 4), Pandora Boxx (season 2, ALL STARS 1), Ra’Jah O’Hara (season 11), Scarlet Envy (season 11), Serena ChaCha (season 5), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (season 11), Kylie Sonique Love (season 2), Trinity K. Bonet (season 6) and Yara Sofia (season 3, ALL STARS 1).

Additionally, new episodes of the Emmy(R)-nominated aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked will also be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Untucked brings viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Fans can catch up on past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on Paramount+.