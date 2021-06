In Betty, a diverse group of young women navigates their lives through the male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York City.

Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, from Crystal Moselle’s original film Skate Kitchen.

Watch the season two premiere for free at http://itsh.bo/bettys2premiere and start streaming season two June 11 on HBO Max.