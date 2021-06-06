HBO Max Floral Competition Series “Full Bloom” Returns For A Second Season June 10

The second season of the International Format Award-winning competition series Full Bloom debuts Thursday, June 10 on HBO Max. Season two will once again spotlight up and coming florists from across the country, ready to battle for the botanical crown.

“Full Bloom has brought floristry to life by introducing us to incredibly talented artists and showing us the amazing steps that go into creating each masterpiece, said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max. “HBO Max is as thrilled to give a platform to these rising florists as we are to watch their stunning creations flourish.”

Inviting us into a vibrant and wondrous world, Full Bloom finds ten talented and innovative up-and-coming florists bringing their spectacular creative visions to a grueling but gorgeous competition series. In each episode, the budding botanical artists are put to the test in both individual and team challenges that determine whose stems get cut – and who remains in the running for the career-changing $100,000 grand prize to kickstart their business. Floral masterminds Simon Lycett, Elizabeth Cronin and Maurice Harris host and judge, bringing their invaluable experience, discerning eyes, and hot takes to the flower shop to determine who will be the Full Bloom champion.