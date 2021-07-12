HBO Max Releases "And Just Like That..." First Look Image as Production Begins in NYC

New York City. HBO Max has released a first look image with Sarah Jessica Parker reprising the role of “Carrie Bradshaw,” Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” and Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.”

The Max Original And Just Like That… , the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Credits: Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.