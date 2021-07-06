HBO Sports and NFL Films announce “Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys”

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League in Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys.

This season’s five-episode series chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise and debuts Tuesday, August 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET). Other hour-long episodes of the first sports-based reality series – and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV – debut subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the September 7 season finale.

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys will mark the 16th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy(R) Award-winning series and the most acclaimed serialized sports series on television.

Camera crews will head to the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, California in the next few weeks to begin filming, with the action heating up in August when the cinema verité show focuses on the daily lives and routines of players and coaches. This season of Hard Knocks marks the Cowboys’ third time on the show having previously been featured in 2002 and 2008. Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 15th season with the show.

The Cowboys enter the 2021 NFL season looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in the NFC East. In the second year under head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys look forward to having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott back under center to lead Dallas’ high-powered offense which features the likes of running back Ezekiel Elliott, and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Defensively, new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leads an impressive group which features Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and first-round pick Micah Parsons.

A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews will have unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.