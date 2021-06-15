HBO to Debut Documentary Series Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes

HBO’s Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, a six-part, half-hour documentary series directed by Emmy winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s “Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking”) and produced by World of Wonder, brings to life Ronan Farrow’s intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s podcast and bestselling book “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.”

The documentary series debuts with two back-to-back episodes Monday, July 12, (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), with new episodes airing back-to-back subsequent Mondays at the same time. The series will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The series expands on the podcast and the book, with never-before-seen footage and new insights into this culture-shaking story, enhanced by Bailey and Barbato’s creative weaving of additional sound and imagery from documents, audio tapes, photos, archive footage and striking illustrations. With fresh perspectives and detail — not just on the harrowing effort to expose one powerful predator, but on the systems that help cover up terrible crimes to this day — there are revelations in this series that may surprise even those familiar with the reporting.

Episodes include:

Episode 1: The Wire

Debut date: MONDAY, JULY 12 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Filipina-Italian model Ambra Gutierrez reveals the high-stakes police sting operation that captured a chilling admission from Harvey Weinstein—and her plan to preserve the evidence after authorities declined to prosecute.

Episode 2: The Reporters

Debut date: MONDAY, JULY 12 (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Veteran The New Yorker reporter Ken Auletta and The Hollywood Reporter writer Kim Masters discuss their years-long quests to reveal the “open secret” of Weinstein’s behavior, and the roadblocks that stalled their efforts.

Episode 3: The Assistants

Debut date: MONDAY, JULY 19 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

A former assistant at Weinstein’s company, Rowena Chiu, speaks out about her experiences with Weinstein’s predation, the difficult choices she and fellow assistant Zelda Perkins made to try to hold him accountable, and her decision to remain silent for decades.

Episode 4: The Producer

Debut date: MONDAY, JULY 19 (9:30-10:00 p.m. p.m. ET/PT)

Rich McHugh discusses producing the story with Farrow at NBC News, interviewing Rose McGowan and numerous other sources on camera, and his dawning realization that the reporting was being shut down behind the scenes.

Episode 5: The Editors

Debut date: MONDAY, JULY 26 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT)

The New Yorker editors David Remnick and Deirdre Foley-Mendelssohn, attorney Fabio Bertoni and Fact Checkers Tammy Kim and Fergus McIntosh discuss the arduous process of verifying the details of the story, while fending off legal threats from Weinstein’s camp.

Episode 6: The Spy

Debut date: MONDAY, JULY 26 (9:30-10:00 p.m. p.m. ET/PT)

Undercover spy Igor Ostrovsky talks about being hired to track and gather intelligence on Farrow, and the unexpected turn of events that prompted him to become Farrow’s source. The Citizen Lab’s John Scott-Railton also talks about the rise of private espionage and its consequences, as well as efforts to combat it.