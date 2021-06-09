Helen Mirren to Narrate ABC’s Comedic Unscripted Series, “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren”

Helen Mirren has been tapped to narrate “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren” (formerly “When Nature Calls” WT), a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series that looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Much like the overall tone of the show, this role is designed for Helen to lean into her comedic talents while taking the audience on a visually enchanting and ridiculously hilarious tour of the animal kingdom.

“When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren” has a new premiere date, Thursday, June 24* (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes will also air the next day on demand and on Hulu. Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the series features comedians putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more in captivating footage from all over the world.

“I am excited by the opportunity to reveal the ‘true inner lives’ of the noble creatures with whom we share the planet,” said Helen Mirren.