Highlights for ABC News “Good Morning America” June 14–19

The following report highlights the programming of ABC’s “Good Morning America” during the week of June 14-19. “Good Morning America” is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.

The morning news program airs Mon-Fri (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, June 14

Soccer player Christian Pulisic; actress Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”); actress Rita Moreno (“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”); author Rebecca Minkoff (“Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success”)

Tuesday, June 15

Actors Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”); host Rob Riggle (“Holey Moley”); author Hakeem Oluseyi (“A Quantum Life”); authors and “Love is Blind” couple Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed (“Leap of Faith”); actress Ilana Glazer (“False Positive”)

Wednesday, June 16

Author Zakiya Dalila Harris (“The Other Black Girl”); actor Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 17

GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Oregon; actor Antonio Banderas (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, June 18— GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Chance the Rapper

Saturday, June 19

GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Washington, D.C.; Binge This! Father’s Day; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson