Highlights for ABC News Good Morning America June 7–12

The following report highlights the programming of ABC’s “Good Morning America” during the week of June 7-12. “Good Morning America” is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Highlights of the week include the following:

Monday, June 7

Bachelorette Katie Thurston (“The Bachelorette”); host Jon Stewart (“Warrior Games”); actor Anthony Ramos (“In The Heights”); authors President Bill Clinton and James Patterson (“The President’s Daughter”)

Tuesday, June 8

Creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda (“In The Heights”); actor Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”); actress and host Zooey Deschanel (“The Celebrity Dating Game”); GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: Connecticut

Wednesday, June 9

Authors Kiley Reid and Emily Henry; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 10

Actors Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen (“12 Mighty Orphans”); actress Wunmi Mosaku (“Loki”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; a performance by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Friday, June 11

Director Ava Duvernay; actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki”); GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Shaggy, Sean Paul and Spice

Saturday, June 12

Chef Franklin Becker; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson