Highlights for ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ May 31 – June 5

The following report highlights the programming of ABC’s “Good Morning America” during the week of May 31 – June 5. “Good Morning America” is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.

The morning news program airs Mon-Fri (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.

Monday, May 31

Actors Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles (“Plan B”); author and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams (“Kennedy’s Avenger”); author Alex Michaelides (“The Maidens”); host Bobby Bones (“Breaking Bobby Bones”)

Tuesday, June 1

Chef Gordon Ramsay (“Uncharted”); June GMA Book Club pick revealed; author E.L. James (“Freed: Fifty Shades Freed”); a performance by the cast of Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen”

Wednesday, June 2

GMA’s Rise and Shine tour of America: California; NBA player and author Chris Bosh (“Letters to a Young Athlete”)

Thursday, June 3

Actor Dyllón Burnside (“Pose”); actor Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, June 4

GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Bebe Rexha

Saturday, June 5

Summer wedding planning with Elizabeth Graves