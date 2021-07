This Way Up is a comedy drama about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Written by Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself, The Fall, Netflix The Comedy Line Up) she also stars as the charming and funny Aine, who is trying to pull her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown”.

This Way Up also stars Sharon Horgan, Tobias Menzies, Aasif Mandvi, Indira Varma and Kadiff Kirwan.