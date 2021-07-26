Static Multimedia

Hulu Unveils First Look at “Nine Perfect Strangers” Miniseries Starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy

You want to get well? Surrender yourself to Masha. Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy star in this drama miniseries premiering August 18, 2021 only on Hulu.

Based on The New York Times best-selling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

