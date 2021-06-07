Loki “Variant Identified” Clip

The Time Variance Authority interrupts your timeline to bring you a new clip from Marvel Studios’ “Loki.” The Original Series starts streaming in two days on Disney+.

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline.

They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant”, or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.