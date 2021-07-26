Netflix Debuts Norwegian Vampire Dramedy “Post Mortem”

Netflix debuted a first look of Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes, a vampire drama comedy directed by internationally acclaimed Harald Zwart and up-and-coming writer Petter Holmsen. The Norwegian series will premiere globally on Netflix on August 25.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes begins when Live Hallangen is declared dead. Hours later she suddenly wakes up on the forensic table. A dark, insatiable hunger has awoken in her. Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep the family driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible.

Live has to learn to control her new dangerous nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people’s lives for her own survival, which ironically goes hand in hand with the survival of the family business.

The cast of Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes includes Kathrine Thorborg Johansen (Live), Elias Holmsen Sørensen (Odd), Andrée Sørum (Reinert), Kim Fairchild (Judith), Sarah Khorami (Rose) and Terje Strømdahl (Arvid).

Directors: Harald Zwart and Petter Holmsen