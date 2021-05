The members of the De la Mora family return home, well… former Casa de las Flores, with one single purpose: fulfill Delia’s last wish and seek revenge against Agustín. And although neither Paulina nor Virginia claims to have memory, it will take a journey back in time to avenge Pato’s death.

The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.