Showtime Picks Up Hit Drama Series “The Chi” for Season Five

Showtime has picked up the hit drama series The Chi for a fifth season. Created and executive produced by emmy(r) winner lena waithe (twenties, boomerang) and executive produced by academy award, emmy and golden globe(r) winner common (selma), The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the south side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The fourth season, which just aired its finale last night, is averaging 4.2 million weekly viewers and is on pace to become the most-streamed showtime series ever. The fifth season will return to the network in 2022.

Season four of The Chi spotlights the benefits and challenges of community policing on the South Side after Jake (Michael V. Epps) has a fateful run-in with a group of officers. Newlyweds Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (guest star Hannaha Hall) deal with the repercussions from his affair with Dom (guest star La La Anthony) by exploring open marriage. Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) grapple with her pregnancy, while Jada (Yolonda Ross) bravely faces a health crisis. The relationship between Kevin (Alex Hibbert) and Jemma (guest star Judae’a Brown) takes a turn, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) launches a new podcast venture.

New mayor Douda (Curtiss Cook) harnesses his newfound power while navigating his complicated relationship with wife Roselyn (guest star Kandi Burruss). Meanwhile, Trig (Luke James) and Imani (guest star Jasmine Davis) are on a personal mission to help their community. Season four guest stars also include Tabitha Brown (Princess of the Row) as Octavia, a successful interior designer vying to adopt Kiesha’s baby; Jason Weaver (Smart Guy, ATL) as Rashaad “Shaad” Marshall, an old friend of Trig’s struggling to rebuild his life after being released from prison; Vic Mensa as Jamal, whose fight to get help for his family places him at odds with Trig and Tracy (guest star Tai Davis), who organize an underground community protection squad; and Da Brat as LaPorsha, a truck driver whose arrival in town impacts Nina (guest star Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre’s (guest star Miriam A. Hyman) strained relationship. Cook and James were upped to series regulars this season.