Showtime Releases Season Two Trailer for “The L Word: Generation Q”

In anticipation of its big premiere Showtime is debuting the official season two trailer for The L Word: Generation Q. The series returns with its first new episode of the second season on Friday, August 6, available on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers.

Before making its on-air debut on Sunday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, each new episode of the second season will be available on Fridays to stream via on-demand. The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights, with the final five episodes of the season airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT up until its October 11 season finale.

This season of The L Word: Generation Q kicks off in the aftermath of Sophie’s (Rosanny Zayas) decision at the airport as she, Dani (Arienne Mandi), and Finley (Jacqueline Toboni) are all left to pick up the pieces. Meanwhile, Bette’s (Jennifer Beals) personal and professional pursuits force her to reexamine her roots – something Angie (Jordan Hull) also questions and explores in her own way. In the wake of her divorce, Shane (Katherine Moennig) throws herself into finding new ways to keep the bar thriving, while Alice (Leisha Hailey) is surprised when writing her first book steers her whole life in a new direction. Micah (Leo Sheng) is pushed to reckon with his identity as he navigates big changes in his career and love life, while Gigi’s (Sepideh Moafi) journey to move on from Nat (guest star Stephanie Allynne) and Alice takes an unexpected turn.

Based on the groundbreaking drama series The L Word, season two of The L Word: Generation Q will continue to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Mandi), Micah Lee (Sheng), Sarah Finley (Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A. Season two is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. Emmy(R) winner Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Emmy, Academy Award(R) nominee Griffin Dunne (HOUSE OF LIES, This is Us) and Vanessa Williams (Candyman) have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes.