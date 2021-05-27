Showtime Reveals Peek of New Dexter Limited Series

America’s favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan is back on Showtime in a new 10-episode limited series coming this fall.

He’s smart, he’s good looking, and he’s got a great sense of humor. He’s Dexter Morgan, everyone’s favorite serial killer. As a Miami forensics expert, he spends his days solving crimes, and nights committing them. But Dexter lives by a strict code of honor that is both his saving grace and lifelong burden. Torn between his deadly compulsion and his desire for true happiness, Dexter is a man in profound conflict with the world and himself. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall stars in the hit Showtime Original Series.

