Showtime Sets Big Season Premiere Weekend for “The L Word: Generation Q”

In celebration of its highly anticipated season two premiere, The L Word: Generation Q will return with its first new episode on Friday, August 6, available on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Each new episode of the second season will be available on Fridays to stream via on-demand. The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights, with the final five episodes of the season airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT up until its October 11 season finale.

Based on the groundbreaking drama series The L Word, season two of The L Word: Generation Q will continue to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A.

Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Emmy, Academy Award(R) nominee Griffin Dunne (House of Lies, This is Us) and Vanessa Williams (Candyman) have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes.