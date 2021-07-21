Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season Soaring Onto Blu-ray & DVD

Superman saves the world, and saves his family when Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season releases on Blu-ray and DVD on October 19, 2021 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and will also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers and to stream exclusively on HBO Max starting August 20, 2021.

After years of facing super-villains, monsters, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, one of the world’s greatest super heroes (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist (Elizabeth Tulloch) come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents! With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 15 episodes from the first season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl, Arrow), Elizabeth Tulloch (Supergirl, Grimm), Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere), Alex Garfin (New Amsterdam), Erik Valdez (Graceland), Inde Navarrette (13 Reasons Why), Wolé Parks (All American), Adam Rayner (Tyrant), with Dylan Walsh (Blue Bloods), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage). Based on the DC characters, and Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series was developed by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl) and Todd Helbing (The Flash, Black Sails), who executive produce alongside Sarah Schechter (All American, Riverdale), Geoff Johns (Titans, DC’s Stargirl, Wonder Woman) and David Madden (Kung Fu, Save the Last Dance).



BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

Superman: Alien Spirit

Superman and Lois Legacy of Hope

Never Alone: Heroes and Allies

DC FanDome Panel: Superman & Lois

15 ONE-HOUR EXTENDED EPISODES

Pilot Heritage The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower Haywire The Best of Smallville Broken Trust Man of Steel Holding the Wrench Loyal Subjekts O Mother, Where Art Thou? A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events Through the Valley of Death Fail Safe The Eradicator Last Sons of Krypton

DIGITAL

Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others.