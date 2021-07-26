Survival of the Fittest: An All-New Season of “Naked and Afraid” Premieres August 1 on Discovery

After spending years training and mastering skills of both physical and mental endurance, this summer, the toughest adventure-seekers in the world will leave the comforts of home and be dropped into the wildest survival challenge of their lives. From the dense rainforests of Ecuador, to the deadly plains of South Africa, survivalists will travel across the globe for the ultimate test of human endurance – surviving 21 days without clothes, food, or water. Their skills, willpower and determination will be tested like never before to fortify shelter, hunt and gather resources, and secure drinking water for the chance to prove they have what it takes to complete this adventure of a lifetime. But will they make it to the end?

An all-new season of Naked and Afraid premieres Sunday, August 1 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery.

This season, newcomers, fans and veterans are taking on some of the most hostile environments known to man and come face-to-face with deadly predators, such as territorial baboons, aggressive water buffalo, caiman, jaguars, snakes, and poisonous bullet ants. All-stars Fernando Calderon & Dani Beauchemin return to a rainforest in Ecuador where they attempt to hunt for piranha with their bare hands, while a threesome pairing of two men and one woman will risk their lives in order to find food by scaling massive waterfall cliffs down to a beach. And for the first time, four survivalists from different countries will come together in South Africa for the ultimate international challenge – USA versus the World.

In a challenge where you can bring nothing and must give your everything, these survivalists must overcome extreme tests of both mental and physical fitness in a battle between mankind and Mother Nature in its most primitive form.