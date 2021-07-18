TBS Renews Top-Rated Competition Series “Go-Big Show” for Season Two

TBS has greenlit a second season of its extreme talent competition series, “Go-Big Show,” which begins production this August in Georgia. Grammy Award-winning producer and artist, DJ Khaled has been confirmed to join the celebrity judging panel for season two alongside Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer. “Go-Big Show” is produced by Propagate and Boat Rocker Studios, through Matador Content.

The 10-episode, hour-long series will go bigger next season and feature some of the most extreme and death defying acts from around the country. “Go-Big Show” currently ranks as the #3 Cable Comedy, reaching more than 34 million viewers.

“Go-Big Show” showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. The debut season featured monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats; the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.

“When you find a show and personalities that come together so authentically and bring joy and wow to an audience, you go big with your commitment to it,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TBS, TNT and truTV. “Viewers turned in week after week to see both what amazing acts our contestants could perform and what our judges reactions would be. We are committed to bringing this type of television to our fans for years to come.”

“DJ Khaled is a larger than life personality, so of course Khaled was our only option to go even bigger this season,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “His energy is absolutely infectious and authentic. These contestants are the very best at what they do, and no one understands that kind of passion better than Khaled.”