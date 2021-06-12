“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Announces Jon Stewart as First In-Studio Guest

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert today announced that Jon Stewart will be Stephen Colbert’s first in-studio guest on Monday, June 14 when the show returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater with a full, vaccinated audience.

Monday’s lineup also includes a musical performance by H.E.R. and a special appearance by Dana Carvey.

The Late Show has been producing episodes remotely as “A Late Show” since March 16, 2020, when Colbert became the first late night host to return to the air and broadcast from home, delivering his monologue from his bathtub.

Since then, the show moved its remote production capabilities to South Carolina and then back to the offices of the Ed Sullivan Theater building. To date, “A Late Show” has produced 211 episodes remotely since leaving the theater, 16 of them live.

The Late Show has dominated as the most watched program in late night for the last five consecutive years. The series is a production of The Late Show Inc. and airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.