“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Returns with a Supersized Premiere

New Housewife Mia Thornton joins returning ladies Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Dr. Wendy Osefo·

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is back for season six with a 75-minute supersized premiere on Sunday, July 11, at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Coming up this season:

· While Gizelle Bryant’s west wing dreams finally come true, the wings of love start to unravel with her ex-husband, Jamal, and she tries to focus on building a happy home with her children.

· Karen Huger’s marriage institution is 25 years strong, and she is ready to celebrate the momentous occasion in a big way – but a pandemic and Ray could both put a damper on her caviar dreams.

· Ashley Darby is expanding her family with Baby Darby 2.0. She is happier than she has ever been, but fear of the postpartum depression and relationship issues with Michael that she fought hard to overcome after giving birth to Dean threaten her joy.

· Robyn Dixon has waited a long time for that ring, but between building a house, a business, and possibly a wedding, she is overwhelmed and finding it challenging to be motivated to do much else. And it’s causing trouble in paradise with her fiancé, Juan.

· Candiace Dillard-Bassett is going after her dreams with a vengeance: she’s back in school for her master’s degree, working on her album, and pursuing acting. Her husband, Chris, has stepped in as her “husbanger” to help her keep it together – but things get tricky when Chris struggles to separate work from wife.

· Dr. Wendy Osefo has a new attitude and is making some massive changes to her life to go along with it as she ventures into new territories in work, fashion, and even her friendships. She is finally living her truth and is ready to show the ladies the other side of Dr. Wendy.

· Mia Thornton is an entrepreneur and a certified “boss.” She is living life like it’s golden with her multiple businesses while being a mother of three and wife to her successful husband, who is 32 years her senior. Mia has not always lived on Easy Street, but she is ready to let it all hang out with the ladies of Potomac.

· Robyn’s friend Askale Davis is a bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage. She also goes by the name “Ethi-Oprah,” but unlike her namesake, she likes to stir the pot.