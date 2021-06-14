This Week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (June 14–18): Elisabeth Moss, Owen Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Dax Shepard

ABC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of June 14-18 (subject to change):

Monday, June 14

1. Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) 2. Omar Sy (“Lupin”) 3. Musical Guest Valerie June

Tuesday, June 15

1. Owen Wilson (“Loki”) 2. Betty Gilpin (“The Tomorrow War”) 3. Musical Guest Spice feat. Sean Paul and Shaggy

Wednesday, June 16

1. Zooey Deschanel (“The Celebrity Dating Game”) 2. Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”) 3. Musical Guest Kodak Black

Thursday, June 17

1. Dax Shepard and Monica Padman (“Armchair Expert”) 2. Tony Hale (“The Mysterious Benedict Society”) 3. Musical Guest Saweetie

Friday, June 18

TBD