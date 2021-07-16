TNT Debuts Official Trailer for “AEW: Rampage”

Premiering on Friday, August 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT, “AEW: Rampage” is an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma, and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling.

The gripping one-hour show brings new content, matchups, and personalities to fans every Friday night. Filmed in front of a live audience each week, “AEW: Rampage” headliners include Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Sting, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, MJF, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., and many more.