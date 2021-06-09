Watch Behind the Scenes of DC Comics “The Sandman” Netflix Adaptation

Take a behind the scenes look at the first ever screen adaptation of Netflix’s The Sandman, based on the DC comic book series from Neil Gaiman.

In 1916, Dream, the king of stories and one of the seven Endless, is captured in an occult ritual. After being held captive for 105 years, in 2021 he escapes and sets out to restore order to his kingdom of the Dreaming.

The Sandman is coming soon, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/TheSandman starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong