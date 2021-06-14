Wayne Brady is King Dice on “The Cuphead Show!”

Introducing THE King Dice. He’s the gamest in the land. And if you didn’t know, he’s the devil’s right hand man. Now some might say his methods are shady, but he’s voiced by the one and only Wayne Brady! Tired of the same ole flimflam?

The video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style comes to life in The Cuphead Show! This character driven comedy follows the misadventures of impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily-swayed brother Mugman.

Whether it’s angry mermaids, boxing frogs or the Devil himself, the brothers often find themselves in hot water in their surreal home of Inkwell Isle.

Get more exclusive #GeekedWeek sneak peeks and interviews with the show creators @netflixgeeked.