With this year’s video game hardware sales up 81% compared to the previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best Cities for Gamers.
To determine the best places to be a serious gamer, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 22 key indicators of gamer-friendliness. The data ranges from average internet speed to video-game stores per capita.
|Top 20 Cities for Gamers
|1. Irvine, CA
|11. Los Angeles, CA
|2. Austin, TX
|12. Raleigh, NC
|3. San Francisco, CA
|13. Oakland, CA
|4. Seattle, WA
|14. Plano, TX
|5. Orlando, FL
|15. Madison, WI
|6. Anaheim, CA
|16. Durham, NC
|7. Fremont, CA
|17. Denver, CO
|8. San Diego, CA
|18. Atlanta, GA
|9. Washington, DC
|19. Portland, OR
|10. San Jose, CA
|20. New York, NY
Best vs. Worst
- Las Vegas has the most video-game stores per square root of the population, 0.031378, which is 26 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.001209.
- Irvine, California, has the highest average download speed, 89 Mbps, which is 3.6 times higher than in Buffalo, New York, the city with the lowest at 25 Mbps.
- Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest share of households with a broadband connection, 95.80 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at 64.40 percent.
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has the cheapest monthly internet cost, $41.88, which is three times cheaper than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the most expensive at $123.85.