With this year’s video game hardware sales up 81% compared to the previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best Cities for Gamers.

To determine the best places to be a serious gamer, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 22 key indicators of gamer-friendliness. The data ranges from average internet speed to video-game stores per capita.

Top 20 Cities for Gamers 1. Irvine, CA 11. Los Angeles, CA 2. Austin, TX 12. Raleigh, NC 3. San Francisco, CA 13. Oakland, CA 4. Seattle, WA 14. Plano, TX 5. Orlando, FL 15. Madison, WI 6. Anaheim, CA 16. Durham, NC 7. Fremont, CA 17. Denver, CO 8. San Diego, CA 18. Atlanta, GA 9. Washington, DC 19. Portland, OR 10. San Jose, CA 20. New York, NY

Best vs. Worst