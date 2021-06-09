Static Multimedia

2021’s Best Cities for Gamers

With this year’s video game hardware sales up 81% compared to the previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best Cities for Gamers.

To determine the best places to be a serious gamer, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 22 key indicators of gamer-friendliness. The data ranges from average internet speed to video-game stores per capita.

Top 20 Cities for Gamers
1. Irvine, CA11. Los Angeles, CA
2. Austin, TX12. Raleigh, NC
3. San Francisco, CA13. Oakland, CA
4. Seattle, WA14. Plano, TX
5. Orlando, FL15. Madison, WI
6. Anaheim, CA16. Durham, NC
7. Fremont, CA17. Denver, CO
8. San Diego, CA18. Atlanta, GA
9. Washington, DC19. Portland, OR
10. San Jose, CA20. New York, NY

Best vs. Worst

  • Las Vegas has the most video-game stores per square root of the population, 0.031378, which is 26 times more than in Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.001209.
     
  • Irvine, California, has the highest average download speed, 89 Mbps, which is 3.6 times higher than in Buffalo, New York, the city with the lowest at 25 Mbps.
     
  • Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest share of households with a broadband connection, 95.80 percent, which is 1.5 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at 64.40 percent.
     
  • Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has the cheapest monthly internet cost, $41.88, which is three times cheaper than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the most expensive at $123.85.

