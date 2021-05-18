80’s Action Heroes Are Crashing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone

Two incredible ‘80s Action Heroes are crashing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile this week with an unmissable and explosive mid-season update.
One is John McClane, a New York cop who arrives at a holiday party turned hostage situation. He’s the hero of the Die Hard films, one of the most iconic action movie series of all time.
The other is Rambo, a man double-crossed while on a clandestine mission and left to fight on his own in Rambo: First Blood Part II, which continued to inspire countless action movies since its release in 1985.
The ’80s Action Heroes event kicks off with limited-time bundles and game modes, in addition to the weapons, maps, and other features already expected during this season.
This content will be live on May 19 at 9 PM PT, following updates to Black Ops Cold War on May 18 at 9 PM PT, in Warzone on May 19 at 9 PM PT and in Call of Duty: Mobile on May 20 at 5pm PT.
The ‘80s Action Heroes Event includes:
- Operators Rambo and John McClane (Warzone and Cold War)
- WarzoneContent
- New Points of Interest
- Nakatomi Plaza·
- Survival Camps·
- CIA Outpost
- Power Grab – Limited-Time Mode
- New Killstreak – Combat Bow
- Weapon – Ballistic Knife
- New Points of Interest
- Cold War Content
- Two New Multiplayer Maps
- Standoff (6v6)
- Duga (Multi-Team)
- New Game Modes and Medals
- Die Hardpoint
- Rambo’s Gun Game·
- Multi-Team Elimination·
- Action Movie-Inspired Medals
- Zombies
- New Main Quest, Orda World Event and more in Outbreak
- Cranked 2: No Time to Crank – Limited-Time Mode
- New Custom Mod Support, Mystery Box Weapons and Weapon Buffs
- Two New Multiplayer Maps
- Warzone and Cold War Content·
- Two New Weapons – Baseball Bat and AMP63 Pistol
- ‘80s Action Heroes In-Game Challenge Event
- New Store Bundles
- Call of Duty: Mobile Content·
- New Multiplayer Limited-Time Game Mode: Gums Blazing
- Die Hard and Rambo Store Bundles
Head to the Call of Duty Blog post for more information on the ‘80s Action Heroes Event.