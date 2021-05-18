80’s Action Heroes Are Crashing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone

Two incredible ‘80s Action Heroes are crashing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile this week with an unmissable and explosive mid-season update.

One is John McClane, a New York cop who arrives at a holiday party turned hostage situation. He’s the hero of the Die Hard films, one of the most iconic action movie series of all time.

The other is Rambo, a man double-crossed while on a clandestine mission and left to fight on his own in Rambo: First Blood Part II, which continued to inspire countless action movies since its release in 1985.

The ’80s Action Heroes event kicks off with limited-time bundles and game modes, in addition to the weapons, maps, and other features already expected during this season.

This content will be live on May 19 at 9 PM PT, following updates to Black Ops Cold War on May 18 at 9 PM PT, in Warzone on May 19 at 9 PM PT and in Call of Duty: Mobile on May 20 at 5pm PT.

The ‘80s Action Heroes Event includes:

Operators Rambo and John McClane (Warzone and Cold War)

WarzoneContent New Points of Interest Nakatomi Plaza· Survival Camps· CIA Outpost Power Grab – Limited-Time Mode New Killstreak – Combat Bow Weapon – Ballistic Knife

Cold War Content Two New Multiplayer Maps Standoff (6v6) Duga (Multi-Team) New Game Modes and Medals Die Hardpoint Rambo’s Gun Game· Multi-Team Elimination· Action Movie-Inspired Medals Zombies New Main Quest, Orda World Event and more in Outbreak Cranked 2: No Time to Crank – Limited-Time Mode New Custom Mod Support, Mystery Box Weapons and Weapon Buffs

Warzone and Cold War Content· Two New Weapons – Baseball Bat and AMP63 Pistol ‘80s Action Heroes In-Game Challenge Event New Store Bundles

Call of Duty: Mobile Content· New Multiplayer Limited-Time Game Mode: Gums Blazing Die Hard and Rambo Store Bundles



Head to the Call of Duty Blog post for more information on the ‘80s Action Heroes Event.