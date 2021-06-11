Add Color to Your Audio With the Razer Opus X

Razer announces the latest addition to its family of wireless lifestyle audio products with the Opus X, featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, Bluetooth 5.0, 60ms low latency Gaming Mode, tuned 40mm drivers and two built-in microphones, with modern, over-the-ear styling in a range of head-turning colors.

The Opus X sounds as good as it looks, with tuned 40mm drivers delivering a rich, immersive soundscape, bringing games to life with punchy bass and crisp mids and highs. Perfect for music and movies too, users can enjoy uninterrupted, immersive audio as the Opus X ANC technology neutralizes unwanted external sounds, with a Quick Attention Mode for when users want to hear their surroundings.

With two built-in microphones, the Opus X has crystal-clear voice audio for mobile calls, in-game communications, or video conferencing, making it a versatile headset for entertainment, work, and play. Using Bluetooth 5.0, the Opus X enjoys a greater range and stability with low power consumption connection for a prolonged battery life of 30 hours with ANC (40 hours without ANC).

Stylish, built for comfort and available in Razer Green, Mercury White and Quartz Pink colors, the Opus X is the perfect multi-purpose headset for anyone who wants high quality and immersive sound wherever they go.

Get yours from Razer Opus X website