Beautiful Desolation Drops Gripping Launch Trailer for Nintendo Switch

You are a stranger to this land – a post-apocalyptic African landscape, reshaped by alien technology. You have a world to explore and crucial story choices to make in a sci-fi adventure like no other. Explore a world and setting left pretty much untouched by other games.

Meet and interact with over 40 unique and bizarre characters, each fully voiced by authentic African voice actors, with thousands of lines of dialogue and multiple conversation paths. Additionally, CGI cutscenes are strewn throughout the story. All accompanied by a vibrant and highly experimental soundtrack by none other than Mick Gordon.