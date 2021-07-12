Blair Witch: Oculus Rift Edition Brings The True Fear That Lies in Black Hills Forest to Oculus Rift Fans

Blair Witch: Oculus Rift Edition, based on Lionsgate’s film The Blair Witch, offers enhancements to the Blair Witch story that has been redesigned specifically for the VR experience including better models, improved lighting, further draw distance, a backpack, and improved AI for the trusty dog companion, Bullet.

The VR version of Blair Witch boasts environments that have been redesigned for more interactivity and to accommodate new creature encounters, a new control system and mechanics for your companion dog such as petting and fetching gestures to help immerse players in the story.

Features:

Improved Dog commands for Bullet:

Pet Bullet to make sure he knows he’s a good boy

Change up his look with a variety of new collars

Give Bullet treats. In the VR edition, he’ll take them right from your hand

Bullet can help you track scents through the forest, just give him an object to sniff

Enjoy the company of your best buddy and shake his paw any time

Gameplay: