Cities: Skylines Receives New Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations During PDXCON Remixed

Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer that enjoys train rides and bridge-crossings while jamming , today during PDXCON Remixed announced the release of two new content creator packs,Bridges & Piers and Train Stations, for Cities: Skylines.

The content creator packs are available on PC platforms, Xbox One, and on PlayStation4. Two radio stations, Rail Hawk Radio and Sunny Breeze Radio, are now available for those players looking to change up the mood they build, for $3.99 each.

Bridges & Piers Content Creator Pack – Price: $4.99

Enhance and elevate your waterfronts! This set of 22 unique mods by Armesto, with industrial and classical styles found around the world. Build on your city’s iconic appearance and shape your oceanic skyline with these quintessential connectors. The pack includes:

7 regular traffic Bridges:

3 one-way Train Bridges

2 Pedestrian Bridges

8 new Quay styles

2 new Piers

Train Stations Content Creator Pack – Price: $4.99

Train Stations features 12 stations and 4 hubs, created by BadPeanut. Whether your city would benefit from an elevated or below-ground station, there are new mass transit options to meet your needs, featuring several stylish train and metro stations, so your citizens can efficiently get where they need to go. Enhance your network with modern-looking stations that match Sunset Harbor and Mass Transit expansions perfectly. The pack includes:

6 Metro Stations

6 Train Stations

4 Public Transport Hubs

Rail Hawk Radio – Price: $3.99

The vibrant city may be slowing down to go to sleep, but you’re just getting started, jamming along to 16 electronic tracks as you prowl past flickering neon lights in windows while the late train keeps a perfect beat as it speeds past. Rail Hawk Radio is your underground station of choice when you are getting ready to start a night of making vivid memories.

Sunny Breeze Radio – Price: $3.99

Palm trees sway on the city’s waterfront as you soak up the sun while the music plays. The 16 sunny synth tracks of Sunny Breeze Radio match your mood as you consider dipping your toes in the water. The waves call to you as you kick off your shoes to the sounds of these electronic beats. The sun and sand and songs combine to create the perfect summer day with serious chill.