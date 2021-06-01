Crysis Remastered Trilogy Launches Fall 2021

Crytek has announced the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, coming to consoles and PC this fall. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy features the single-player remasters of Crysis, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3, optimized in partnership with Saber Interactive for modern gaming systems.

The three-game bundle will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (with improved performance on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S). The remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 will also be made available individually (Crysis Remastered is already available for these platforms now).

Experience the complete Crysis storyline from the very beginning to the epic finale with this all-in-one bundle perfect for long-time fans and franchise newcomers alike. Battle overwhelming forces across the islands of the Pacific to the heart of New York City in a desperate fight for mankind’s survival. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes:

Crysis Remastered:

A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over a chain of islands in the Pacific. Playing as super-soldier Prophet, Crysis arms you with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with speed, strength, armor, and cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.

Crysis 2 Remastered:

Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fight back. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your armor and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity’s survival.

Crysis 3 Remastered:

New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Equipped with the deadly Predator Bow, Prophet must fight through seven distinct districts against human and alien forces, using the Nanosuit’s superior technology to deploy brute force or stealth to achieve his goals. There’s no wrong way to save the world.

“We’re excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in one bundle, remastered for a new generation of hardware,” said Crytek’s Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. “Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today’s platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure.”

For more information about the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, please visit www.crysis.com.