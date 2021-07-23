Cyberpunk Thriller, Observer: System Redux Launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

As of today, Observer: System Redux is now available in both digital and physical formats on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Observer: System Redux owners can upgrade to the next-gen version for free any time after purchase.

Observer: System Redux revists the story of Observer, adding three new missions, revamped character models, improved mechanics, and quality of life features.

The Koch Media physical edition of Observer: System Redux includes the game, a softcover art book, and the soundtrack. Check out the official announcement trailer and accolades trailer below:

Observer: System Redux is the definitive vision of the award-winning cyberpunk thriller, rebuilt and augmented for the next generation. You play as Daniel Lazarski – an elite investigator of the future, portrayed by late cyberpunk icon Rutger Hauer.

The year is 2084.

The future has turned out much darker than anyone could imagine. First, there was the Nanophage. A digital plague that killed thousands upon thousands of those who chose to augment their minds and bodies.

Then came the War, leaving both the West and the East decimated and shattered. With no one left to seize power, corporations took over and forged their own crooked empires.

You are a tool of corporate oppression. Feared and despised, you hack into the darkest corners of your suspects’ minds. You creep into their dreams, expose their fears, and extract whatever your investigation may require.

You are an Observer.

System Redux PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Features Veteran Observers can dive deeper into this dystopian reality thanks to three brand-new side cases to solve. “Errant Signal”, “Her Fearful Symmetry” and “It Runs in the Family” add another layer of depth to the game’s story while exploring thought-provoking themes of a future that soon might become our present.

On top of that, System Redux on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One offers expanded gameplay, which includes new game mechanics, new secrets to find, redesigned stealth, additional neural interrogations, and quality-of-life improvements made with the help of the Observer community. Experience one of the most thrilling cyberpunk stories in gaming in all its dark glory.