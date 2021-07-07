deadmau5 + Blankos Block Party Arrives Today – July 7

The deadmau5 x Blankos drop announced at last month’s E3 conference arrives today, with Professor Meowingtons joining the cast of colorful digital collectibles in Blankos Block Party at 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EDT.

Designed by artist Dan Lish and created in collaboration with the multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artist Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced ‘dead mouse’), one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times, the drop will also include the deadmau5 helmet as a digital accessory for any Blanko.

Fans can tune in to Twitch this afternoon as deadmau5 streams Blankos Block Party on twitch.tv/deadmau5 for a launch celebration of this highly anticipated collab, and even join him in wacky, player-created minigames to show off their own deadmau5 collectibles.

The limited-edition, limited-quantity Professor Meowington Blanko ($160 USD) and iconic deadmau5 helmet accessory ($40 USD) will be available for purchase in-game and on the Blankos.com web store. Only 1000 of the Professor Meowingtons Blanko will be minted, along with 2000 helmet accessories.

Digital items in Blankos Block Party, like the Professor Meowingtons Blanko and deadmau5 helmet, are playable NFTs that have the same utility as any skin or accessory you might buy or earn in another game, but unlike most games, in Blankos players actually own what they buy and can sell their items for cash when they no longer want or need them, unlocking the real-world value of their time and money spent in game, through blockchain technology.

Blankos Block Party and the Mythical Marketplace are built on a private EOSIO blockchain using a Proof of Authority model that is more environmentally friendly and sustainable than the Proof of Work model (neither the game nor Blankos NFTs use or require any crypto mining). Mythical partners with artists, creators and brands to bring these curated NFTs into the game, ensuring their partners are not only credited for their designs, but that they’re able to earn ongoing commissions for their work, even in secondary sales.

The inclusive world of Blankos Block Party is styled like a giant block party, where players can compete in and explore a variety of gameplay types, including racing, shooting, tag, collection and more, across minigames built by Mythical, and by players. With a simple-to-use and intuitive build mode where imagination is the only limit, anyone can create and share their own unique levels – no coding skills or private servers needed! And because collectors truly own what they buy or earn in-game, they can take an active role in increasing the rarity and value of their digital items through customization, upgrades, competing in special events, and more, giving them the opportunity to profit just by playing the game.

Players can sign up now to join Blankos Block Party in Early Access on PC. The Mythical Marketplace, where players can buy and sell Blankos in peer-to-peer transactions for real money, is currently in its Alpha phase and will continue rolling out to players this summer.

For all the new news, big announcements and exclusive drops from Blankos Block Party, join the community!

