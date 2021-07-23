Discover A World Evolved With The First Jurassic World Evolution 2 Developer Diary

In this first instalment, join Game Director Rich Newbold, Executive Producer Adam Woods, and Lead Designer Jim Stimpson, as they share a deeper look at the game. Explore new locations, enhanced management features, and of course, meet the stars of the show – the dinosaurs.

From what makes Jurassic World Evolution 2’s dinosaurs the most realistic yet, to how players can get creative with new customisation options, the team talk us through the game’s exciting new features. Take a closer look at new flying reptiles, staff members, dinosaur management features, guest types, and much more as we showcase Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Click below for our very first developer diary from the team behind Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be launching in late 2021 on PC, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.