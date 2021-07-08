Dying Light 2 Stay Human Comic Gets New Extended Animated Teaser

Techland and Dynamite Entertainment have released a never-before-seen extended cut of the animated teaser for Banshee: I Am The Cure, a brand new comic book set prior to the events of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. A digital version of the comic is available to download for free via Techland’s reward platform TechlandGG until 15 July, and will be available physically at a later date.

Announced during the second episode of Dying 2 Know, Banshee: I Am The Cure sets the stage for Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s ravaged world and dark secrets, and explores the moment the deadly Harran Virus spiralled out of control. The comic is written by Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s lead writer Mariusz Pitura, with art provided by Adam Markiewicz.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches 7 December on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders are now available via dyinglightgame.com/preorder.