Dying Light: Hellraid Expands with All New Story Mode – The Prisoner

Techland announced that the Dying Light’s dark-fantasy Hellraid DLC is expanding via a free new content drop that adds a brand new Story Mode, new areas, new weapons and a number of visual and technical enhancements to the dungeon-slasher experience. The update will be available for all platforms today.



Story Mode is a narrative rich addition that sees players venture deep into the demon-infested bowels of Ba’al’s Temple to rescue Lucius, a mysterious and powerful mage from captivity. The mode features three new quests – Clavis Stone, Imprisoned and Beneath Seals, all available in co-op mode – new locations and a fearsome new shield bearing skeleton enemy, that will require a fresh offensive strategy from players.



To assist them on their quest, players will be able to wield Hellraid’s first-ever ranged weapon, Corrupted Justice – an ornate and powerful bow, in addition to getting their hands on Bonecruncher – a heavyweight and formidable Two-Handed Hammer.



Story Mode will sit alongside the pre-existing Raid Mode, which will still be accessible after completing the new narrative prologue.



Furthermore, the content drop overhauls the games lighting system and adds additional environmental sounds which dramatically enhance the tone and atmosphere of the game. The update also introduces changes to in-game animations, improved minimap functionality, inventory management and more. Full patch notes can be found at https://store.steampowered.com/agecheck/app/1300710/.



Dying Light: Hellraid is an entirely new game mode for Dying Light based on Techland’s currently-on-hold first-person fantasy slasher Hellraid. It is available to purchase now for PC and consoles.



For more information on Dying Light and Dying Light: Hellraid, visit https://dl1.dyinglightgame.com/.