EA Reveals New FIFA 22

Powered by Football™, FIFA 22 introduces HyperMotion – groundbreaking new gameplay technology on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia that elevates every moment on the pitch: http://x.ea.com/69205

Featuring FIFA 22 Cover Star Kylian Mbappé, and FIFA Ambassadors Heung-Min Son, Phil Foden, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Christian Pulisic.

FIFA 22 releases October 1, 2021. Pre-order the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition before August 11 and get an untradeable FUT Heroes player!

TRACK

Young Dumb

Performed by Noisy